Bruna, after returning with Neymar, reappears: “I needed time”

In 2013, Bruna Marquezine and Neymar Jr. They had a romance and became one of the most beloved couples in the country. However, the relationship had its ups and downs.

In this way, the artists ended and resumed the relationship over the course of five years, until in October 2018, they ended. Although four years have passed, several admirers, close friends and even paranormals have spoken about the couple’s return.

However, about Neymar, they are wrong. It so happens that last year, he made the queue move and had a romance with Bruna Biancardi. Passing the best outcome, the big guy was wide open in controversy in recent days: infidelity and end of romance. The reason is that the ace appeared without the alliance in an image with friends at a bar in São Paulo, after a complaint about jumping over the fence.

Because of this, Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi disappeared from the internet. However, last Monday, the 11th, she reappeared and explained the reason. On social media, the famous appeared enjoying a pool. “I needed some time for myself. I hope you understand. Thanks for all the messages,” she snapped.

In addition, Neymar countered the comments on the profile ‘Segue a Cami’, which said that he had several at the event. “Hello, fake news. Here for you: lots of sun, lots of peace and lots of love”, he commented.

Back with Bruna Marquezine

The sensitive Ana Santos predicted that they will return. “Bruna Marquezine and Neymar still have a lot of history together, I see them meeting again after 4 years to talk about the past. This could happen now in 2022, but I’m not sure. I just know that this couple will still surprise a lot of people”, commented the paranormal.

“Forecast: Bruna and Neymar are getting closer and closer to returning, they are more mature, she is single, and he will soon also be single, and the two will get back together”, said Lene Sensitiva.

Already the psychic Erica Dias predicted pregnancy for the actress. “It shows in 2026 you getting married, path, line and family ready for you in 2026. In love, it shows a light brunette, tall, with brown hair”. The Futurizando profile also thought the same. “I predict that Bruna Marquezine will get pregnant this year, by the end of 2021”.

However, Neymar’s ex countered. “I predict that I will use all existing contraceptive methods. I have a series to deliver this year, my angel of light”.