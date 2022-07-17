Building that caught fire in SP begins to be demolished this Saturday















The City of São Paulo began this Saturday, 16, the process of demolition of the ten-story building that caught fire last Sunday in the vicinity of Rua 25 de Março, in the center of the capital. The first two days will be for space preparation, with cleaning, removal of rubble and shoring of the floor beams.

It will be a mechanical or manual demolition, that is, the workers will be lifted by cranes to destroy the structure from top to bottom. The procedure will start from the upper floors, from the 10th to the 7th floor.

Surveys carried out by drones in recent days show that the entrance to the building is safe for the moment, but there are still risks of small collapses. Marcos Monteiro, secretary of Urban Infrastructure and Works of São Paulo, classifies the operation as “delicate”.

“The analysis of the data collected in the surveys showed that the structure is stabilized after the end of fighting the flames. The risk of occasional landslides remains”, says a note from the Municipal Department of Urban Infrastructure and Works (Siurb).







A man takes a photo of a massive fire in a commercial building in the central region of São Paulo Photo: ISAAC FONTANA/CJPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The progress of the work will define whether it will be necessary to tear down the entire building – this is the initial intention of the municipal authorities. But there is a possibility that it will be demolished only partially. Estadão found that the total demolition should last up to six months.

About 20 employees of the company G2O Gestão e Obras, specialized in demolition and hired on an emergency basis for the works, will set up a construction site early in the morning on Rua Barão de Duprat, the street behind.

The building at 78 Rua Comendador Abdo Schahim, where the fire started, will be isolated by fences. A veil must be placed on top of the building to prevent the rubble from moving to the other buildings – the street is parallel to Rua 25 de Março.

Also in the morning, experts from the Scientific Police and the City Hall carry out a technical inspection. The implosion, which would have been a faster process, was ruled out because of the shocks it would cause to neighboring buildings. The flames were extinguished only on Wednesday, more than 60 hours after the start of work by the Fire Department. The building had 79 commercial rooms where stores, offices and warehouses operated.