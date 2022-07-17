Buying good cars for up to R$80,000 is possible; learn options

Chevrolet Onix Plus (Photo: Publicity/Chevrolet)

Car prices have gone through several readjustments in recent times, but it is still possible buy good cars for up to R$ 80 thousand – very affordable prices depending on the model. O Garage360 brings a list of five options available in the new, used and used markets that cost up to R$ 80 thousand.

1 – Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 Flex 0km

O Hyundai HB20 It is one of the best selling cars in Brazil. Manufactured in Piracicaba-SP, the model It recently underwent a restyling and got a more modern look. But the vehicle has not lost its attributes. O compact hatch It is still one of the most economical on the market. In addition, it has a trunk of 300 liters.

The entry-level version of the vehicle (Sense 1.0) costs from BRL 76,690. The car comes standard with daytime running lights (DRL), ABS brakes with EBD, stability control, six airbags, air conditioning, electric steering, on-board computer and among others.

This car is equipped with the engine Kappa 1.0 12V Flex. The thruster can generate a maximum power of 80 hp and a maximum torque of 10.2 kgfm. In this version, the HB20 is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.

2 – Peugeot 208 1.0 Like 0km

In the last month of May, the Peugeot introduced two new versions for the 208. One of them is the likewhich is costing from BRL 76,990. The car did not have any major changes in appearance. This means that the version brings a modern design. On the outer side, daytime running lights (DRL) in “saber-toothed” format (in LED) stand out.

Inside, the car offers a good internal space (2,538 mm wheelbase). The model leaves the factory with four airbags, electronic stability program, ISOFIX, on-board computer, alarm, digital air conditioning, electric steering, Hill Assist, 10-inch multimedia center and others.

The engine of this vehicle is the 1.0 Firefly 6V Flexwhich can produce a maximum power of 75 hp and a maximum torque of 10.7 kgfm. This propeller is coupled to a five-speed manual transmission.

3 – Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo Flex LTZ 2019/2020

Among the compact sedans available on the market, the Chevrolet Onix Plus is one of the best sellers. The model of the North American automaker was launched in 2019 and comes up with a good option for those looking for buy good cars and that cost up to R$ 80 thousand. One of the attributes of this car is the good interior space (2,600 mm wheelbase).

The trunk has space for 469 liters. In the used car market, a Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo Flex LTZ 2019/2020 can cost BRL 74,900. The car comes standard with a twilight sensor, a reverse camera, an induction cell phone charger, six airbags, a seven-inch MyLink multimedia center and more.

Another important point of the model is the motorization. After all, Onix Plus is equipped with a motor 1.0 TurboFlexwhich can produce a maximum power of 116 hp and a maximum torque of 16.8 kgfm. The mechanical set still has a six-speed automatic transmission.

4 – Jeep Renegade 1.8 Limited Flex 2018/2018

Compact SUVs have been successful in Brazil for some time now. One of the models sold here is the Jeep Renegadewhich is carried out in the city of Goiana-PE. The launch of this car took place in 2015. This vehicle has a robust design. At the same time, it brings technological items and has an interior that offers a lot of comfort.

With BRL 79,000 in hand, it is possible to buy a Renegade 1.8 Flex Limited 2018/2018. The car is equipped with a seven-inch instrument panel (TFT screen), rain sensor, five-inch multimedia center, reverse camera, leather-covered seats and more.

The SUV has the engine under the hood 1.8 16V Flex. This thruster can produce a maximum power of 139 hp and a maximum torque of 19.3 kgfm. The mechanical set still has a six-speed automatic transmission.

5 – VW Golf Variant 1.4 TSI Highline 2016/2016

Finally, a representative of a category that still has many fans in Brazil. It is about VW Golf Variant, which is the station wagon version of the popular medium hatch. This model was sold in Brazil between the years of 2015 and 2019. the car measures 4,562 mm long and 2,635 mm wheelbase. The trunk has space for 605 liters.

In the used market, it is possible to find a Golf Variant 1.4 TSI Highline 2016/2016 costing BRL 79,990. The vehicle comes standard with seven airbags, dual-zone digital air conditioning, multimedia center, roof rack and more.

This station wagon also stands out for its performance. The car comes equipped with an engine 1.4 TSI 16V gasoline poweredwhich can generate 150 hp of power and 25.5 kgfm of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic.

