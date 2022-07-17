C6 Bank launches low interest credit line in up to 48 installments

C6 Bank launched a new type of loan especially for the bank’s customers. It is credit with vehicle guarantee. How it works? The bank releases the amount referring to 70% of the price of the good in question. The service guarantees lower interest rates than loans traditional.

Read more: Low interest rates and up to 240 months to pay: discover the new C6 Bank loan

The credit is called “car equity”. The intention, according to C6 Bank, is to offer more competitive rates and more flexible terms to contractors. This will happen because in this way the vehicle is used as a guarantee for the payment of the loan, which promotes simpler and more practical conditions for releasing the money.

Credit with vehicle guarantee

The minimum price of the vehicle to be used as a guarantee must be R$ 5 thousand. The maximum is up to R$ 70 thousand. Another detail is that those interested in contracting the credit need to have the vehicle settled and on behalf of the customer.

The loan repayment period is 48 months. According to C6 Bank, fees start at 1.44% per month. Another requirement for the vehicle to be used as a warranty is that it has up to 10 years of manufacture.

At first, C6 Bank launched the service for a specific group of customers, but the expectation is to expand this offer to all others in the coming months.

So to know if the modality has been released, the customer must enter the C6 Bank application. THE solicitation of credit is through the app itself. The money is available in the account in just one business day after the order is analyzed.

The bank offers other benefits for vehicle owners, such as the C6 Tag. The car sticker allows customers to pay only the toll or parking amount when the services are used. Therefore, there is no shipping or membership fee.

To learn about the available services and loan modalities, interested parties can access the C6 Bank website or app.