Caixa Tem: see how to update the application to receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600

Beneficiaries of Brazil aid are looking forward to the release of the benefit in the amount of R$ 600. Families served by the program should be aware of updating their registration data in the application box has. See further.

Currently, the Caixa Econômica Federal digital wallet is the transfer option most sought after by beneficiaries. Therefore, those who receive through the application must always keep their information updated in the system.

Advantages of receiving Auxílio Brasil through the app

Many beneficiaries prefer to receive Auxílio Brasil through Caixa Tem, as already mentioned. The reason would be the practicality of moving the values. That’s because, the app offers a number of financial services. See some examples below:

Consult Bolsa Família (Auxílio Brasil);

Consult the savings account transaction statement;

Consult the Social Identification Number (NIS);

Take out a loan and insurance;

Recharge your cell phone linked to any operator;

Make transfers and make payments with the PIX key;

Make transfers via TED and DOC;

Get financial tips;

Pay bills and bills online;

Make online purchases with the virtual debit card;

Make in-person purchases by scanning the QR Code issued by the merchant’s card machine;

Make payments at Casa Lotérica.

How to update the registration in Caixa Tem to receive Auxílio Brasil

login

Open the Caixa Tem application and log in with your CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number and password or biometrics.

Tap on the “update your registration” button

From the home menu, tap on the “Update your registration” option. If you have the identification document in hand, click on “Got it, let’s get started”, on the next screen.

Confirm your address

The system will show the registered address on the first access to the application, if it is the same, click on “Yes, it is correct”. Otherwise, tap “My address has changed”. Once this is done, enter your new location and nationality and click on “Next”.

Fill in your income information

To start filling out the form, click on “Got it, let’s go”. Then, inform your source of income, the amount, and how long you have had this monthly income. Also, inform your profession and wealth. Click “Next”.

Confirm your filled data

Please check all information carefully to make sure that all information is correct. Then click on “Confirm”.

Validate your registration and grant an identification document

Tap “Continue”, choose which document will be sent by the application and wait for the instructions on how to send it. After completing this procedure, the digital platform will unlock access to account resources within 48 hours.