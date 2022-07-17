Can food stamps be paid in cash? understand the change

The Provisional Measure (MP) 1,108 which deals with the food stamp received a suggestion that could change the way companies pay the benefit. Deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva (SD-SP), Paulinho of Força Sindical, also rapporteur of the text, wants to include the permission for workers to have access to the resources of the cash food stamp.

Read more: It’s official: enacted amendment that will pay aid of R$ 600 and other benefits

In short, the purpose of the proposal is to allow employers to negotiate with the unions of each category the payment of the benefit, to be paid part of the monthly salary so as not to be classified as a labor allowance.

According to the congressman, who intends to settle the decision with the Senate, it is common for workers to use tickets for other purposes. “I presented the proposal to Arthur (Lira) and he liked the idea,” said the deputy.

It is worth noting that, in addition to dealing with issues involving food stamps, the MP also regulates the remote work regime (home office), which grew a lot during the pandemic.

Use of food stamps

Unlike what the MP’s rapporteur proposes, workers must use the food stamp to pay for meals or purchase food products in previously accredited establishments.

On the other hand, the suggestion also prohibits the negotiation of meal vouchers with discounts and discounts. In case of non-compliance with the new rules, fines between R$ 5 thousand and R$ 50 thousand will be charged, that is, when there is a distortion or deviation from the purposes of the food stamp.

If not appreciated by Congress, the MP will expire on August 8. The rapporteur declared that he is negotiating with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), so that the vote on the opinion in plenary takes place as soon as there is a return to legislative activities.