Canceled or not? Shaman show causes controversy in Pernambuco city

Xamã fans and even the singer himself were taken by surprise with the announcement of the cancellation of the show scheduled to take place this Saturday (16/7), at the 30th Winter Festival of Garanhuns, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco. The rapper was outraged when he came across a statement.

It all started after the release of a note informing the cancellation of the presentation due to a contractual impasse between the artist’s production and the event’s organizing bodies. The communiqué was signed by the organization in conjunction with the State Government, the State Department of Culture and the Pernambuco Historical and Artistic Heritage Foundation (Fundarpe) and the Garanhuns City Hall.

However, the column looked for people close to the singer who did not confirm the cancellation of the show, claiming that there are still logistical and contractual procedures to be resolved. Also according to sources, the singer still intends to perform the show since he has many fans in Pernambuco.

The note also informs the lineup of singer Marina Elali and DJs Odara Ôdesce to replace the Shaman show in this Saturday’s event schedule.

The problem is that not even the rapper himself knew about the cancellation of his performance. He was taken by surprise to see the news gain repercussion on social media. “What do you mean, no one told me anything. Am I knowing this from this post?” questioned the owner of the hit Malvadão 3 when commenting on the organization’s publication about the change in programming.

On Twitter, Shaman countered the note about the cancellation of his show and wrote that “it may rain, it may be sunny, it may even end the world”, but he will [se apresentar]. “I don’t know who the crazy guy was who said I wasn’t going to do the Garanhuns show… It’s very confirmed”, continued the singer. “The ticket is already taken, I know that now,” he added.

The Government of the State of Pernambuco, through the State Department of Culture and the Foundation of Historical and Artistic Heritage of Pernambuco (Fundarpe); and the Municipality of Garanhuns, through the Municipal Secretary of Culture, inform that the show by singer Xamã, which would take place this Saturday (16), was canceled due to a contractual impasse between the artist’s production and the event’s bodies.

In order to guarantee great shows on the FIG grid, the artist will be replaced at this opportunity. In this way, the singer Marina Elali; and then DJs Odara Ôdesce will perform, complementing the evening’s program.

