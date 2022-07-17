Carlinhos Maia gives ultimatum after being ignored by Simaria | famous

Carlinhos Maia was on the PocCast podcast, live on Youtube, and ended up talking about his friendship with the duo Simone and Simaria. In the chat with Lucas Guedez, Rafa Uccman and guest Gkay, he opened up about the unfollow he received from Simaria, who, in addition to her sister, stopped following several friends on Instagram.

Firstly, Carlinhos praised the two friends, but made some reservations to Simaria. “Both are wonderful. Simaria has her personality, which she cares about and works with. She really produces the songs, produces everything, she goes… I think she misses someone saying ‘damn, this girl is this’…”said the Alagoas influencer.

“So I think she sometimes sins by talking all the time about how good she is”, declared Carlinhos about Simaria. But about Simone, he said that the singer is patient and just wants to earn her money.” “She don’t care about famous, when she goes [em algum evento] she goes because she wants to”, said.

Regarding Simaria unfollowing him, Carlinhos revealed that he doesn’t hold any grudges. “I really hope they stop doing these things. Simaria come back, because many people love her. We won’t unfollow you, you’ll have to swallow us. I love your songs and I’m your fan as hell. I think you’re crazy from time to time…” added Carlos. Besides him, the friends present in the interviews were also ignored by Simaria.