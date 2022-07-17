Caro Quintero: the veteran Mexican mega-drug trafficker who was never forgotten by the US – News

Master of marijuana in the 1980s, Rafael Caro Quintero is one of Mexico’s historic drug traffickers. Although he paid with prison for part of his crimes, one shadow never ceased to haunt him: the murder of American agent ‘Kiki’ Camarena.

At 69 years old, arrested on Friday (15) by the Mexican military in the state of Sinaloa (northwest)Caro Quintero was known for ostentation, with a weakness for jewelry and designer clothes.

His ability for business and transit through the underworld was also notorious.

At the age of 14, he started growing marijuana in his hometown of Badiraguato (Sinaloa), birthplace of another major Mexican drug dealer, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States.

The prison in that country could also be the final destination of the so-called “Narco dos Narcos”, whose extradition was requested for the murder of DEA agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena in 1985.

Like other drug lords, Caro Quintero attributed his incursion into crime to poverty and lack of opportunities.

“He was a very young person who lived here in the mountains, here it is normal to plant marijuana and poppy (the raw material for heroin). I was an orphan, my father died, I was 14 years old and I had to feed my brothers – that’s how it all started”, he told the magazine in 2016 process.

In the late 1970s, Caro Quintero allied with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (“The Boss of Bosses”) and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo in what became known as the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Mexico’s first drug trafficking organizations.

The “Narco dos Narcos” thus became the largest producer and exporter of marijuana in Mexico, and its fortune was estimated at around 500 million dollars.

Later, the Guadalajara Cartel expanded its business into cocaine, thanks to the links between Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and the Colombian drug lord of the Medellín Cartel, Pablo Escobar.

Although he posed as an honest farmer, Caro Quintero, whose life was portrayed in the so-called “narco-series” on television, was already in the crosshairs of US agents who tracked his shipments and ties to the Mexican authorities.





Between 1982 and 1984, Kiki Camarena, an American agent of Mexican origin, infiltrated the Cartel, which resulted in the seizure and destruction of a 2,500-acre (approximately 1011 hectares) marijuana crop belonging to the “Narco dos Narcos” on a well-known farm. such as Rancho Buffalo, in the state of Chihuahua (north).

According to US authorities, in her desire for revenge against the DEA, Caro Quintero ordered the torture and death of Camarena, whose body was found in a ditch in March 1985, along with that of Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala.

Camarena’s murder shook US-Mexico relations and radicalized the fight against drugs, triggering the downfall of the drug lord and the disintegration of the Guadalajara Cartel.

Caro Quintero was arrested in Costa Rica in April 1985 and sentenced to 40 years in prison for the double crime, although in August 2013 he was released on a legal technicality.

After his release, the US government demanded his capture for extradition purposes on charges of kidnapping and murdering a federal agent, and possession and distribution of cocaine and marijuana, among other crimes.

A fugitive since then, the DEA also accuses him of having returned to his wanderings and offered up to US$ 20 million for information leading to his capture.

It is the highest price placed on the head of a Mexican criminal, surpassing active drug lords such as Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco Nova Geração Cartel, for whom they are offered US$ 10 million.





Caro Quintero’s recapture “was the result of blood, sweat and tears,” said DEA director Anne Milgram, noting that she was a very high-value target.

“It was a personal matter for us. If a criminal kills an agent of ours, then we will pursue an individual like Caro Quintero around the world until he is captured,” Mike Vigil, former head of international operations at the DEA

But Caro Quintero denies having participated in Camarena’s murder. “I didn’t kidnap him, I didn’t torture him and I didn’t kill him,” he told Proceso magazine in hiding, adding that he just wanted to live in peace.