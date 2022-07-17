CBF admits VAR did not check Calleri offside

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the VAR audio of the match between Palmeiras and São Paulo, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil last Thursday (14), and admitted error in not observing Calleri’s position in the move that gave rise to the penalty scored for Tricolor paulista.

The entity showed two videos. In the first, Dudu enters the area and falls in a disputed bid with Diego Costa still in the initial stage. Video arbitrage analyzes the bid as normal.

“Equal bid back there, same criteria. Okay. Go ahead. Two equal bids, ok, Vuaden? Same criteria, white and green”, says the audio of the VAR conversation with the field referee.

In the second video, the CBF claims that the VAR referees made a mistake by not checking Calleri’s position at the time of the launch that resulted in the penalty scored for São Paulo. According to the entity, the bid is “adjusted” and in these cases the orientation is to draw the lines to check for possible impediment – and this was not carried out.

In the bid with Gustavo Gómez, VAR sees two pulls by the Paraguayan defender on the Argentine striker and recommends the review. Vuaden goes to the monitor and hears Emerson de Almeida Ferreira say: “the defender has two actions and the attacker tries to play twice in a row and fails”. The head referee agrees and calls the penalty.

In addition to Emerson, Marcus Vinicius Gomes also operated the VAR in the classic and both were excluded from the 17th round of the Brasileirão by the CBF for being “under technical performance evaluation”. The duo would work on the match between Athletico and Internacional.

In the penalty marked, Luciano scored the goal that led to the decision of the spot in the quarterfinals for the penalty shootout. São Paulo prevailed and advanced in the competition.