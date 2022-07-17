CBLOL 2022: paiN beats LOUD with CarioK’s Dragon Steal; video | lol

paiN Gaming beat LOUD in what Riot Games considered the “game of the week” in Week 6 of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends (CBLOL) Championship. LOUD dominated most of the match, setting the pace , but paiN got the better of it from a decisive move by the hunter Marcos “CarioK”, who stole the ancient dragon from the opponents and made the Traditionals superior in the fight in the sequence (watch the video of the bid below).
PaiN players salute the crowd at the CBLOL 2022 studio after beating LOUD in the 11th round of the 2nd Split — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games
CBLOL 2022: paiN’s CarioK steals LOUD’s elder dragon
PaiN and LOUD arrived for the duel in the 11th round, this Saturday, at different times. While paiN is one of the championship leaders and came off two wins in Week 5, LOUD struggles to stay in the playoffs qualifying zone and suffered two losses last week.
In the game, LOUD showed a better performance than it had presented in previous matches and put pressure on paiN, even making the baron, conquering one of the most important goals in LoL. With four dragons in the account, against one in the opponents’ hands, LOUD went for the elder dragon, while Tristana’s top Leonardo “Robo” pressed the top lane.
When it came time to make the objective, Robo chose to join LOUD, which took the pressure off the top of paiN. In the “smite” dispute between the hunters, CarioK, from paiN, got the better of the South Korean Jong-hoon “Croc”, from LOUD, and stole the bonus. Afterwards, the Traditionals won the fight and went on to victory.
With the triumph this Saturday, paiN reached its ninth victory in the qualifying phase, with two defeats. In the 12th round, this Sunday, the team will play against Rensga, at 1 pm (Brasilia time).
LOUD, with the third consecutive defeat, reached six setbacks and five victories. This Sunday, the opponent will be KaBuM, in a match scheduled for 4 pm.