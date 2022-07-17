CBLOL 2022: Ranger explains trade, evaluates re-debut and praises fans | lol

Hunter Filipe “Ranger” re-debuted in the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) this Saturday, in the 11th round, playing for Flamengo Los Grandes, again using a uniform with the colors and the badge of Rubro-Negro, which , in this edition of CBLOL, says goodbye to the tournament. In a press conference after the team’s defeat to KaBuM, Ranger explained the decision to leave the FURIA reserve and accept the proposal for Flamengo Los Grandes, evaluated the performance he had in the re-debut and praised the Los Grandes fans so much, for liking it of “cause”, as well as those of Flamengo, for missing him due to the last negative results.

+ See games, results and table of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022

+ PaiN beats LOUD, and Flamengo loses in Ranger’s debut

1 of 1 Ranger playing for Flamengo Los Grandes in the 11th round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Ranger playing for Flamengo Los Grandes in the 11th round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Ranger played four editions of CBLOL for Flamengo, in 2020 and 2021. After two eliminations in the first playoff commitment in the 1st and 2nd splits of CBLOL 2021 and involved in a series of controversies, the hunter ended up being fired. He joined FURIA for the 2022 season, but the super-team did not work out and the player became a reserve, giving space to rookie Gabriel “Goot”.

On the bench, Ranger received a proposal from Flamengo, now with the name Flamengo Los Grandes, for being under the administration of Los Grandes in this 2nd Split, and decided to leave FURIA to accept the challenge of joining a team that started the championship badly but still dreams of the playoffs. Support Willyan “Wos”, who was without a team after leaving Liberty, was also hired.

In the re-opening, this Saturday, KaBuM had an overwhelming performance and defeated Flamengo Los Grandes with great tranquility, imposing Ranger’s first defeat with the new team. In this 2nd Split, the player had only played again, for FURIA, in another setback, for Rensga, in the 5th round.

— What motivated me the most to make this decision was that I wanted to continue in activity. I don’t think it’s a good experience to sit still. I’ve never been a split split, but in the short time I was, I’ve already realized that I wasn’t supposed to be doing nothing, backstage – said Ranger, at a press conference, this Saturday.

– As much as I am a person who has a little more vision of longevity, of other roles that I could play, as coaching staff or anything, I still love to play. I love to compete. I understand that the time you stay without competing and migrate from function you can’t recover. Sometimes you go a few months without playing and when you come back, it’s not the same. I believe that staying active is my top priority at the moment, and the decision to come to Flamengo is because I believe in the project, in the players that are here and in the management of Los Grandes. This change was essential for me to come. If it was the old management, honestly I wouldn’t have made that decision. I only see positive things here. My vision is also more long term. For me everything happened to be here today.

On the game itself, Ranger admitted that he didn’t play that well:

“I think, overall, the direction and decisions I made in-game were correct, for the most part. We started off on the right foot. For us to start taking dragon against Kalista and Taliyah is already a big first step. We were in a comfortable position in the game, but individually speaking, I think I felt a little helpless, I don’t know if it was because of my champion. There were few things I felt I could do in-game to turn things around, it turned out I didn’t play that well either. In some fights I didn’t perform so well individually, but that’s part of it.

At the press conference, Ranger also talked about the Los Grandes fans, which, created from Free Fire, are quite numerous and engaged on social media. The hunter said that fans like to “cause”, just like him, and that’s why he identified himself.

— The fans, from what I’ve seen, are very similar to me. They like to cause, to intrigue, to joke, to provoke. I identified a lot with their way, and was very well received. So far, there’s absolutely nothing negative to say. It has been a very good experience both in terms of structure and support. The mentality of everyone there, for me, is super positive, and I’m very happy to have made that decision. I’m sure it was the right decision.

The re-debut also marked the reunion of Ranger with Flamengo fans, with whom the player got involved in controversies during the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2021, which contributed to his dismissal at the time.

— The feedback was very positive, I didn’t have much expectation about it, but from what I saw, the people missed me a lot, I think it was because of the negative results they had without me in the last splits [risos] said Ranger.

“I’m a guy who represents a lot where I am. As much as there have been situations of negative repercussion, I was a guy who always honored the shirt a lot, always made an effort, always gave the face to the slap. Some of this characteristic was well accepted by the fans and I think that the Flamengo and Los Grandes fans are a little similar, in the sense that I mentioned earlier. I think that, for my part, lately, I feel very supported, even by rival fans, everyone has treated me very well. Everything is excellent in this new phase. I’m being treated very well by both fans.