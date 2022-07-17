Central Bank of Chile announces currency intervention program of up to US$ 25 billion amid soaring dollar – Money Times

The Central Bank of Chile announced a program of intervention in the foreign exchange market of up to 25 billion dollars to avoid possible distortions due to the galloping advance of the US currency in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the Weight Chile closed down 3.7% to a record low of 1,045.80/1,046.10 per dollar.

On Friday, the currency jumped 6%, on its way to the biggest daily appreciation in history, quoted at about 986 to the dollar.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the central bank said that in recent days the devaluation of the peso has occurred with unusually high intensity and volatility, which puts pressure on price formation in the foreign exchange market.

The global advance of the US currency since the beginning of June, the fall in the price of copper – the main product of Chile’s export basket – and the “local uncertainty” were the reasons that led the BC to decide to intervene.

Therefore, between July 18th and September 30th, a program of sales of dollars in the spot market of up to 10 billion dollars and the sale of foreign exchange hedging instruments for the same amount will begin.

Additionally, to increase the supply of liquidity in foreign currency, the Chilean Central Bank will offer a currency swap program of up to 5 billion dollars, complemented by a liquidity scheme in pesos in repo operations.

