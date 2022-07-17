Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Every year, several citizens formalize themselves as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) because they want to guarantee a series of rights and benefits. According to a balance sheet carried out by the Ministry of Economy, of the 19 million companies active in Brazil, 60% are MEIs.

By becoming MEI, whose number has increased in recent years, the entrepreneur is able to open his own business, conquer the CNPJ and have access to relevant advantages, such as the right to issue invoices and lower tax burden.

Most people who want to open a CNPJ think they can do it under the MEI rules, but it’s not always possible. Not all professions can be formalized as MEI. Therefore, entrepreneurs should be aware of this.

MEI: who can and who cannot formalize?

In order to know whether the MEI regime applies to your case or not, it is important for the entrepreneur to know and understand the differences. In addition to professions, other cases can hinder a person in the process of formalization as an individual microentrepreneur, namely:

MEI can hire only one employee, who needs to receive a salary or floor of the category;

It is forbidden to be a partner of another business to formalize as MEI;

Gross income cannot exceed R$ 81 thousand per year;

The company cannot engage in intellectual activity and must be permitted by the MEI.

Check the list of professions that can no longer open MEI

A person who has a profession that needs a diploma to exercise or needs to be registered in some class council cannot perform his functions as MEI. But, what are the professions that can no longer open MEI? Check out some below!

Administrator;

Attorney;

Archivist;

Architect;

Counter;

Dentist;

Developer;

Economist;

Nurse;

Engineer;

Physiotherapist;

Journalist;

Doctor;

Nutritionist;

Orthodontist;

Personal trainer;

Producer;

Programmer;

Psychologist;

Advertiser;

Vet.

Image: Ilona Titova / Shutterstock.com