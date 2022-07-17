Check the results of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2501 and Timemania 1809

posted on 7/16/2022 8:04 PM / updated on 7/16/2022 8:48 PM



Was today your lucky day? – (credit: Agência Brasil)

On Saturday night (7/16), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled seven lotteries: the 2501 Mega-Sena contests; Quina’s 5899; Lotofácil’s 2574; 2392 of the Double Seine; the 1809 of Timemania; the 8 of +Millionaire and the 630 of Lucky Day. The draw is held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has a predicted prize of R$ 3.8 million, had the following dozens drawn: 11-27-32-40-58-59.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 52 million, presented the following result: 06-14-17-29-38-62-79. The team at heart is Juventude, from Rio Grande do Sul.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 15 million, had the following numbers drawn: 12-17-27-29-31.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

+Millionaire

+Millionária, with an expected prize of R$ 10 million, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 01-04-05-16-38-50. The clovers drawn were: 1-3.

The number of +Millionaire winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-08-11-15-19-20-30. Lucky month is February.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 01-08-16-19-29-39 in the first draw; 02-06-26-39-41-43 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 350 thousand.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-07-09-10-11-12-14-16-17-19-20-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

