check who is entitled to the government benefit

Brasília was the first Brazilian city to receive 5G technology. The new internet signal has occupied the frequency signal that is used by satellite dishes. In view of this, the Federal Government began to distribute a parabolic kit and free installations of the same in some regions.

The delivery of the so-called “parabolic kit” began to be made to low-income families. More than 1,500 residents of Porto Alegre, for example, are already having access to the benefit. to also be contemplatedjust be part of one of the government programs and be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

Parabolic Kit

This parabolic kit was created to avoid interference with the arrival of 5G technology in the country. Among the problems that can happen are the image freezing, the drizzle or even the total lack of signal.

Through the kit in question, Brazilians can guarantee the necessary set of parts – and free of charge – to maintain the quality of the signal, audio and video of open TV.

In addition to receiving the parts for the set of this new dish, low-income Brazilians can also ask for the installation free of charge, but for that it is necessary to schedule the technical visit and, before that, pick up the kit.

It is available to those who live in Belo Horizonte, Distrito Federal, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre. The kit has a digital receiver and a mini dish.

With the arrival of 5G, transmissions have migrated from the C to Ku band. The proposal is to reduce interference that has already been observed, such as noise, bad images and worse quality sounds.

According to an initial survey, at least 30,000 Brazilians should receive the kit at this first moment. According to the results of a survey by the Ministry of Communications, at least 20 million Brazilian homes have a satellite dish.