INGREDIENTS

6 heaping tablespoons of unsalted margarine

¾ cup chocolate (tea)

1/2 cup (tea) chocolate powder

1 and 1/4 cup (tea) wheat flour

2 cups (tea) sugar

4 eggs

2 pinches of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract or essence

1 semisweet chocolate bar, chopped into cubes

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or granulated cashews

HOW TO MAKE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

Mix eggs and sugar. Then add all the other ingredients until you form a uniform cream. Pour into a baking dish, lined with parchment paper and bake in a medium oven for 40 minutes. The brownie is ready when the top is lightly browned and, when you insert a toothpick, it is slightly damp (due to the melted chocolate). Cut into squares while still hot and serve with a scoop of ice cream, or freeze in a freezer bag. To defrost, place the brownie on a dessert plate and heat in the microwave, high power, for 1 minute.

