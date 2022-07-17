Cíntia Dicker reveals Pedro Scooby’s reaction to discovering a new pregnancy: “I didn’t expect…”

Cynthia Dicker and Pedro Scooby announced the couple’s first pregnancy this week. The model and the surfer published in the social networks that the 35-year-old model is pregnant and the news took the couple’s fans by surprise. It is worth remembering that the two became darlings of the press after the athlete passed through BBB 22.

This week, the redhead granted an interview to Glamor portal and gave more details on how the lovebirds discovered they are expecting a baby. “I didn’t expect to get pregnant. I didn’t think it would be so easy and so fast, because I hadn’t taken birth control for a long time and it never happened. He [Scooby], who is used to this story about children, got suspicious and went to the pharmacy. Bought two tests and both were positive right away. Cintia.

The model pointed out that the pregnancy was not planned, but the moment was not one of fear, but of a lot of love. “It wasn’t planned, but now it’s very much loved,” she added. It is worth mentioning that Pedro’s ex-wife, Luana Piovanispoke about the matter on social media and showed a lot of support for the dads.

“Yoooooo, the family is going to grow,” she wrote. The actress even reposted the couple’s announcement post. It is worth remembering that Pedro has three children with Piovani and everything indicates that the relationship with the former wife is very beneficial for both sides. Luana even showed support for her ex-husband while he was confined to BBB 22.