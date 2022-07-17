‘Condemned’ duo and criticism of collective action mark Corinthians’ defeat; see tutes

Corinthians was defeated again in the Brasileirão on Saturday night. In the 3-1 setback for Ceará, the duo Donelli and Giuliano were the main target of criticism.

The alvinegro archer conceded three goals and was heavily criticized by Fiel. In the opinion of the fans, shirt 32 failed in crucial moments of the match – see some tweets below.

In addition to him, Giuliano also received criticism from the crowd. The number 11 shirt was not very participative in the midfield and had his performance pointed out as something similar to that of youth from the base who feel the weight of the professional team. Finally, collective action in general left something to be desired.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, opened the scoring with almost five minutes of play, but did not stay ahead of the score for long. Soon Ceará equalized and turned, still in the first half. In the second stage, the team increased the score.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ defeat

Better not to have a Corinthians player scoring a goal and winning than scoring a goal and losing — Zanotti folded shorts❤ (@tathiane_vidal) July 17, 2022

Corinthians players without scoring: classification, +3 points, vice-leadership Corinthians players scoring a goal: we take a turn — bia guima (@abiaguima) July 17, 2022

Corinthians performance today after 10-15 minutes of play is too weak. I won’t even mention the individual… — Bruno Cassiano (@oBrunoCassiano) July 17, 2022

The Corinthians match today was terrible and once again it was very evident that with the absences our squad is very weak. It’s not always that you can count on luck and miracles. — Guilherme (@Guilherme_Rick) July 17, 2022

Annoying to see Corinthians play this way. Really. Did you realize that whoever has a link midfielder is winning the match? Who has a “10” that assists and scores? Call the answer? Then. — Locos do Bando (@loucosdobandoo) July 17, 2022

Kick Donelli who is Goal — mateus (@mateusgsx1) July 17, 2022

O #Corinthians he played heroic games against Boca and Flamengo, but I think it’s done.

When are the DM guys coming back? — Fabio Carvalho 🏴🏳️🇵🇹 (@CarvalhoFabio01) July 17, 2022

Corinthians is the only team in the world that takes a counterattack without attacking — Habemus Tecnyco🇵🇹ˢᶜᶜᵖ ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 (@danielbritoo) July 17, 2022

He left Itaquera already — Reverse Games (@Snaihtniroccccc) July 17, 2022

Corinthians without Cássio is not Corinthians, there’s no way — evelyn (@im3velyn) July 17, 2022

if every time I got angry with Corinthians a little piece of me disappeared, oops where am I?💔💔💔 — leo (@Leo_869) July 17, 2022

I come to ask donelli to change his profession — melicchio🧙🏻‍♀️ (@melicchixvz) July 17, 2022

Guy didn’t want to criticize Donelli but I think that in the first goal he was poorly positioned and in the third he failed, the second I think it’s very difficult for any goalkeeper to catch — Nicolas Bretas (@Nickbretas7) July 17, 2022

Extremely angry with Giuliano

crazy don’t run

don’t kick

do not dribble

JUST PASS TO THE SIDE AND BACK IN THIS FUCK, WAKE UP SON — Criminal fashion week (@Og_fonseca) July 17, 2022

It’s time for Giuliano to rest on the bench for a few games, performance of a nervous base player in the professional — lucas (@_martonn) July 17, 2022

