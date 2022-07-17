‘Condemned’ duo and criticism of collective action mark Corinthians’ defeat; see tutes

Corinthians was defeated again in the Brasileirão on Saturday night. In the 3-1 setback for Ceará, the duo Donelli and Giuliano were the main target of criticism.

The alvinegro archer conceded three goals and was heavily criticized by Fiel. In the opinion of the fans, shirt 32 failed in crucial moments of the match – see some tweets below.

In addition to him, Giuliano also received criticism from the crowd. The number 11 shirt was not very participative in the midfield and had his performance pointed out as something similar to that of youth from the base who feel the weight of the professional team. Finally, collective action in general left something to be desired.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, opened the scoring with almost five minutes of play, but did not stay ahead of the score for long. Soon Ceará equalized and turned, still in the first half. In the second stage, the team increased the score.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ defeat

