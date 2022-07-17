Corinthians can have four reinforcements and four returns against Coritiba: see the list

Corinthians can have up to eight novelties against Coritiba, on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena. These are four players who were not on the field in Ceará due to injury and another four that should be registered with the opening of the transfer window.

The portal My Helm found that three injured have internal planning to return: Fagner (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Maycon (grade 3 adult right leg injury) and William (right shoulder injury). All are in an advanced stage of recovery. cassiowho was out on Saturday due to back pain, also has a chance to return.

In addition to the injured, coach Vítor Pereira may have the option of four other players who depend on the transfer window that opens this Monday. Are they: Yuri Alberto, Ramiro and Mateus Vitalwho have been training for some time, and babblewhich is already in the CT and will be announced by the club.

In contrast, Renato Augustus is in a different stage of recovery. The number 8 continues with discomfort in the calf and has little chance of being related against Coritiba (not to say null). Renato hasn’t played for seven games.

If all the expected returns and reinforcements are confirmed, Corinthians can go to the field against Paraná with the following formation: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil (Raul Gustavo) and Lucas Piton; Maycon, Du Queiroz and Adson (Giuliano); Guedes, Yuri Alberto and William.

Corinthians will face Coritiba from 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. Tickets for the duel are on sale now – see here.

