Corinthians target, midfielder Fausto Vera scores twice in Argentinos Juniors victory | argentinian football

In Corinthians’ sights, Fausto Vera was the protagonist in the Argentinos Juniors game, this Saturday, for the Argentine Championship. The 22-year-old midfielder scored twice – once with a penalty and once with a header – in a 3-1 win over Barracas Central, away from home.

+ Read more international football news

The result puts Vera’s team, which reached five goals this season, in provisional vice-leadership of the competition, with 16 points in eight matches played – and behind only Atlético Tucumán, in the tiebreaker criteria.

Last Sunday, Corinthians presented an offer to Argentinos Juniors, with whom the player has a contract until the end of 2023. The ge found that the offer was 4 million euros (R$ 21.7 million).

Timão has competition from a European club: Genk, from Belgium. In Brazil, he was even offered to Flamengo, but there was no progress in the negotiations.

The board of the São Paulo club does not confirm the interest, but admits that it is looking for a foreign athlete for the midfield. Coach Vítor Pereira said at a press conference that, due to Paulinho and Maycon’s injuries, the sector had become a priority.