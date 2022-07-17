Crow saved by couple visits them every day to win affection: ‘Touching’

A couple rescued a young crow and later sent it back to the wild. But the animal has not forgotten its human friends and appears every day at the house where they live to visit them.

Dana Bryce and her fiance were cleaning the porch of their home in Manitoba, Canada, when they were startled by the cries of a flock of crows on the property. Soon after, they found three baby crows lying on the ground. The couple rescued the birds and cared for them inside the house.

“The crows were so sick, they couldn’t survive if they were left alone,” Dana told The Dodo.

After the cubs recovered, Bryce and his companion returned them to the wild. She named Oscar’s sickest crow and took care of him with a lot of dedication.

“I put newspapers and grass in the barrel and kept the crows warm. They also drank a bowl of water and devoured the food I gave them every 30 minutes,” he detailed.

Dana confessed that she got attached to all the crows, especially Oscar, who was the most affectionate with her. With the puppy’s departure, a feeling of sadness came over the Canadian, who said she had taken care of the animal as if it were her own. However, she was happy to hear that Oscar was back with his mother and brothers.

But Dana and her fiancé were surprised the next day when Oscar returned to his balcony to see the couple again. And the relationship between the three intensified with the bird’s daily visits. The moment was recorded and shared by Dana on TikTok. The publication reached more than 3.3 million views.

In the video, Oscar approaches Dana and interacts with her by flapping wings and making other gestures. Moments later, her fiancé places the crow on her arm and caresses it.

Many people were moved by the crow’s affection and apparent gratitude to the humans who saved it.

“If it’s not that I’m very excited to see my friend, I don’t know what is. It’s very touching”, commented a user of the video platform. Another joked: “The crow said, ‘I don’t think I fit in with life on the streets. Can I go home?'”

In an interview with “The Dodo”, Dana Bryce said she was concerned about the reason for Oscar’s return, as she believes he has not adapted to the wild like his brothers.

Although he lives in the woods, the animal insists on visiting Dana’s house every day. The woman stated that she is glad the crow has not forgotten her and sees him as part of the family.

Crows are extremely intelligent birds, to the point of being able to create tools to hunt – as a study carried out in Oxford showed.