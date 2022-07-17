The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba confirmed, this Friday (16), three more cases of Monkeypox, which is popularly known as monkeypox. With them, the state of Paraná reaches six cases, all registered in the capital of Paraná.

The infected are three young men, aged 25, 28 and 29, according to information from the State Health Department (Sesa). The three have “recent trip to São Paulo”.

In Paraná, there are still 10 other cases under investigation. There are four in Curitiba. The others are in: São José dos Pinhais (1), Pinhais (1), Ponta Grossa (1), Cascavel (1), Maringá (1) and Londrina (1).

Samples from all patients were collected and sent to the State Central Laboratory (Lacen/PR), responsible for articulating with the Ministry of Health for sending to the reference laboratory for cases of this disease, in São Paulo.

Monkeypox is a viral disease and human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through contact with skin lesions of infected people or recently contaminated objects. The infection causes a rash that usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

The main symptoms involve fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.