Daily income at Itaú? Iti novelty clashes with Nubank

Whenever it comes to investing, everyone’s dream is to have access to one that provides a daily income. However, it is not so easy to find profitable deals with this format. And whoever arrives to try to do something like this in the area is Itaú, which has a new resource on the way. This one promises to be very profitable!

The feature in question is called “Goals” and was released last Wednesday, the 13th.

It is through it that people will be able to distribute the balance in the account and organize your finances more efficiently and therefore smarter. Best of all, it is not even necessary to put any money in immediately so that the customer can make use of the novelty.

In the application, the person can create their own “goal”, as the system will help to achieve it.

The “boxes” are the goals that you will create inside. They earn 100% of the CDI and still do not charge IOF. It is because of this that there is a huge incentive for customers to choose to use the newest feature.

It is worth noting that the main accounts of Itaú digital, the iti, also yield the same value. Therefore, the focus of the tool in question is not just the Yield but rather its organizing power.

Another interesting point is that the person can withdraw the money saved on any day and at any time of the week. This point makes a big difference, because it is usually not possible to redeem the amounts so easily in profitable investments.

There is almost always a pre-established deadline for the money to stay there or you must ask for the money well in advance. In this case, there is none of that. This was one of the surprises that ended up pleasing a lot of people.

The goals created can be varied. There may be one focused on a value and another that is dedicated to an object, for example. Anyway, all this can be modified over time. The client may change his mind about his goals, so he may give up some goals and create others.

And how is it?

We mention Itaú’s digital bank, iti, as it aims to make bank transfers simpler and faster. Therefore, it is practically a Wallet digitalwhich closely resembles the PicPay format.

Through the app, which works on both Android and iOS, payments can be made through transfers and QR Code reading to any current account in TED format.

Since iti is more of a digital wallet, it is not tied to any bank account.