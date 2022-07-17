Datena has a new state of health exposed; know when he returns to the Band

José Luiz Datena remains away from band since he contracted Covid-19, but he shouldn’t be away for long. The presenter is recovering well and is expected to return to work this week.

The information was given by his son, Joel Datena, during this Friday’s edition (15) of Brasil Urgente. The veteran’s replacement commented that his father is doing well, facing the disease that has returned to devastate the country.

“Next week Date is not back here. I talked to him, he is fine, firm and strong, facing the disease very well. That’s why it’s important to get the vaccines.”explained Joel, without giving details of the actual date that he will return.

Last Wednesday (13), as soon as he took over the afternoon, Datena’s son explained that he took on the role of Lucas Martins – who was replacing the titular -, because the reporter would return with reports on Band.

“As you know, Date is not hospitalized, recovering from Covid-19, but everything is going well. I hope that my time here in Brasil Urgente will be very quick, really, because we want to see Date not here”, said Joel, at the time.

Datena’s hospitalization for Covid

The presenter used his social media last weekend to reveal to his admirers that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19. He was admitted to the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, on Saturday (9).

“But here I want to give my personal statement: Even with four doses of vaccine and always wearing a mask, I didn’t escape the disease. Do not play with that! Wear a mask and get vaccinated!!!”, declared the journalist at the time.

