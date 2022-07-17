Delta plane takes off with 1,000 bags and no passenger – 07/16/2022 – Mercado

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Delta plane takes off with 1,000 bags and no passenger – 07/16/2022 – Mercado 1 Views

Amid the European “air chaos”, the airline Delta Air Lines was forced to load 1,000 bags on an Airbus A330 plane and fly them from London to Detroit, in the United States, with no passengers on board.

The company confirmed to Bloomberg that the flight took off with the aim of returning the luggage to its owners.

The American company’s solution was given after technical problems that compromised the baggage carousel system checked in at the London airport in early June.

At the time, photos of what was described as a “sea of ​​bags” outside Terminal 2 went viral on social media after Heathrow Airport ran out of space to store overdue bags.

The A330-200 plane registered under registration N851NW was supposed to carry the passenger flight to Detroit, however, with the limits of operations imposed by Heathrow for processing people, the flight was cancelled.

Despite the inconvenience, the passengers were relocated on another aircraft, and the aforementioned A330 was used in the “repatriation” of luggage.

“We recently had a charter just to repatriate bags back to customers, which had been held up because of some operational issues,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on a conference call to discuss quarterly financial results.

In recent weeks, Heathrow has been gripped by operational chaos following a series of problems with its automated baggage handling system. Most technical issues occurred in Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where Delta operates.

Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Used car values ​​up to 28% in a year, with models in short supply; see the ones that went up the most – Economy

Whoever bought a brand new car a year ago is now asking for up to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved