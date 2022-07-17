Delta sends empty plane to pick up bags stuck at London airport

The American airline Delta Air Lines on Monday (11) sent a plane without passengers to Heathrow airport, in England, to pick up about a thousand lost bags. The company confirmed the information to the Bloomberg agency.

Terminals in London, like others in Europe, are currently facing so-called “air chaos”. After cutting staff during the pandemic, companies, as well as airports, are unable to keep up with the abrupt increase in travelers in the first summer on the continent after the reopening of borders and easing of protocols.

The result is delays, hundreds of cancellations and lost cargo between flights. Delta flew an Airbus A330-200 to retrieve items lost by passengers recently.

The luggage arrived in Detroit, Michigan, and was forwarded to passengers from the American terminal, the airline said on Wednesday (13).

Image: Lukas Wunderlich/Getty Images

“We got to the point where we had to separate a charter just to repatriate the bags back to our customers, who were stranded due to some operational problems,” president Ed Bastian reportedly justified in a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results. company, according to Bloomberg.

The operational disruptions at Heathrow have taken on such great proportions that, on Tuesday (12), the airport administration imposed a maximum number of passengers per day: 100,000, reported the AFP agency.

Terminal 2 at London Heathrow Airport on 4th of July Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/

“On average, only 1,500 of those 4,000 canceled seats per day have ever been sold, so we urge our partner companies to stop selling tickets for the summer to limit the impact on passengers,” warned Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye, in a statement.

On 6 July, British Airways – the main airline operating at the airport – announced the cancellation of 11% of all its flights through October. Faced with similar situations and with queues and strikes erupting at airports in France, Italy and Spain, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM canceled hundreds of flights on the 8th and limited the sale of future tickets to meet rebookings.