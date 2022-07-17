Demolition of building attracts onlookers and protesters to Rua 25 de Março, in SP – 07/17/2022

After defeating the crowd at a point on Rua 25 de Março, a man approaches, looks at the movement around him and curiously observes what is left of a ten-story building on Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin, which burned for days in downtown São Paulo. Paul. After a few seconds, he calls the child he was walking with, pulls out a blue cell phone from his pocket and takes selfies with the girl, who is entertained with what’s left of an ice cream cone.

Across the street, in the opposite direction, a man slows down as soon as he sees a crowd. Also with a smartphone ready, without blinking he raises the camera and anxiously records the surroundings of the building, whose demolition would begin this Saturday morning (16).

While the TAB was there, not a few passersby stopped on the busy road to register the burning building. Entire families organized to take a picture with the building in the background.

“It’s become a tourist spot, isn’t it? It’s been like this all day”, said a saleswoman, while a lady took a selfie smiling.

“They do it because the building will disappear and become history, right?”, added another street vendor.

‘It will collapse’

The fire reached the building last Sunday (10) and was only put out after 60 hours of work by the Fire Department. In the following days, a certain commotion spread on 25 de Março by the demolition of the building, scheduled to begin at 8 am this Saturday. The news attracted onlookers in search of a privileged view of the falling structure. “On TV they said that today it will fall, collapse”, quoted one of the visitors.

According to the City of São Paulo, a team of municipal technicians would monitor the beginning of the work and the expertise of the Scientific Police. “The analysis of the data collected in the surveys showed that the structure is stabilized after the end of the fight against the flames. Although at this moment there is no more risk of rupture, without previous signs, the risk of punctual collapses remains”, said the note.

Amid the flow of people on the street, cell phone pointing up to record what’s left of the building Image: Lucas Veloso/UOL

Throughout the day, thousands of people passed from one side to the other in front of the building, as well as bicycles and cars — the coming and going and concentration caused the flow to slow down on the stretch. Some were already expecting spectacular scenes in the operation that will bring the ten-story structure to the ground. “There are those videos on the internet with the bomb exploding and everything falling, you know? I thought it was going to be that, from what I saw there”, commented a curious woman. “I thought it was going to explode and it was.”

This time, they were watching ships. In addition to the movement of reporters and TV cameras, police and CET (Traffic Engineering Company) agents, only one detail has changed on the street’s horizon: gray fences surrounding the building, with the logo of the company responsible for the demolition process. “I thought everything was going to fall down soon and all, but they only put these things in the front, and it was this afternoon”, pointed out a street vendor.

Movement around the building to be demolished Image: Lucas Veloso/UOL

Demolition can take up to three months, according to expert analysis from Siurb (Municipal Secretariat for Urban Infrastructure and Works). The building should receive screens from the ceiling to the ground floor to protect those who pass around debris and stones, in addition to a Civil Police expertise and a cleaning of the floors, which includes removal of goods and pieces of concrete that were still scattered.

movement dropped

Those who arrived on the 25 de Março subway this Saturday didn’t escape the usual phrases: “blouse, partner?”, “new, in the lane, huh: original shirt here, beauty?”, “tobacconist, bro”. Vendors vied for the attention of pedestrians, a common scene there, but the approach decreased, as did the flow of customers.

The damage is already noticed by traders. Carol dos Santos, 21, has been working for two months as a street vendor at a clothing tent near the fire-hit building. She says that, per day, she sells R$2,000 in merchandise, on average, including shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, underwear and socks.

“Today went down [da média] really”, he added, without saying the exact amount, since he usually closes the account only at the end of the day. “It dropped about 40% here, from what I saw”, estimated William Siqueira, 34, in his cigarette and alcoholic beverage stall.

‘We want the goods that are trapped there’, says Paulo Sérgio Mariano, whose stock was in the burned-out building Image: Lucas Veloso/UOL

‘Trapped Goods’

During the day, there were isolated and collective demonstrations by traders and workers in the region demanding the products that would have remained intact on the floors of the building not affected by the fire.

“We want the goods that are stuck there”, said Paulo Sergio Mariano, in front of the interdiction strip. “Nobody from the government says how it’s going to be, or takes action,” he added, who works at an electronics company whose stock was in the burned-out building. “We are abandoned.”

Alex Lee, 39, works in the business near 25. He was not a victim of the fire, but he became one of the supporters of demonstrations promoted by Chinese traders who demand the intact items in the building. “I came to help those who work here.”

The start of the demolition of the burned building attracted onlookers and protesters throughout the day Image: Lucas Veloso/UOL

ended up in forró

Around 3pm, the movement on the 25th of March slowed down. Merchants have begun closing stalls and storing merchandise, while pedestrians walk away carrying groceries and dodging the crowd that lingers in front of the building.

At the ends of the street, other movements began to grow: with the end of working hours, workers were dismissed from the stores and surrounded carts and alcoholic beverage stalls. At Ladeira Porto Geral, a group turned on a sound box with the song “Superação Digital”, in the voices of Xand Avião and Zé Vaqueiro.

After 5 pm, a few meters from the building, a woman stopped at the crosswalk and, despite the cars, began to take little steps as if she were on a dance floor. Couples who were talking nearby approached and also started dancing when the chorus says: “It’s stories smiling, stories drinking / Stories dancing / And sleep crying / And sleep crying / And still end up calling me.”