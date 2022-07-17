Deolane asks the police to return her cars: ‘I’m poor’

Influencer will be the subject of a search and seizure warrant and had her luxury cars taken by security agents

Deolane Bezerra spoke about the search and seizure warrant at her residence

The influencer and lawyer Deolane Bezerra used his social networks this Saturday, 16, to ask the police for the return of his luxury cars and claimed to be not in a comfortable financial situation. Investigated by criminal association, the artist said: “Oh, guys, return at least one car. I’m dying to go out, today is Saturday”. A 36-year-old from Pernambuco, Deolane is investigated due to her participation in advertising actions with the company Betzord – which operates in the segment of online sports betting and games. Comedian Tirullipa was also the target of police action. At his home, cars, notebooks with accounting notes, notebooks and jewelry were confiscated.

