Deolane Bezerra doesn’t shut up, demands correction in BO and lawyer sends a message: “We haven’t done it yet…”

Recently, Deolane Bezerraa lawyer and influencer, began investigating herself over an alleged connection to a sports betting company, with the police having carried out a search and seizure of her home. The famous ended up “losing” a cell phone, two cars and some jewelry.

Deolane’s lawyer, Adélia de Jesus Soares, will ask for a correction to the police report investigating the search warrant at her home in Alphaville, São Paulo. According to information released exclusively by Fábia Oliveira, columnist for the In offin the BO, it is stated that the lawyer verbally asked for the refund or deposit of the seized vehicles, which would have been denied.

Also according to information from the portal, Adélia said that, so far, she had not requested any refund of the cars (a Porsche and a Land Rover), either verbally or formally. Also according to information from the lawyer, a correction of the incident report will be required.

“We have not yet made the request, either verbally or formally. I’m going to ask for the correction (from the BO) because I was just removing the documents from Dr. Deolane. I wouldn’t even be able to pick up the cars that day”informed the lawyer to Fábia Oliveira.