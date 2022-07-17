Deolane Bezerra jokes about cars seized in police operation and asks for return: ‘Crazy to leave today’ | Sao Paulo

“Hey, guys. Return at least one car. I’m dying to go out today, it’s Saturday”, published Deolane, followed by laughter.

She and the comedian Tirullipa, son of Tiririca, were part of a search and seizure action by the Civil Police of São Paulo this week.

Investigators from the 27th Police District (Campo Belo) are investigating whether the two are linked to the Betzord company, suspected of committing crimes against the economy and criminal association.

On its website, the company states that it does “data processing, application service providers and internet hosting services”. Sports investor Lucas Tylty is primarily responsible.

In the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ), Betzord is registered as “Primontent Produções Digitais LTDA”. Its main address is in the Santa Cruz neighborhood, in Cuiabá (MT).

Deolane and Tirullipa’s houses are located in Alphaville, a condominium of high-end houses in Greater São Paulo.

In press releases released by Instagram, both defenses denied any involvement by their clients in an alleged criminal scheme with Betzord.

According to the note, the influencers only had sponsorship contracts with the company in 2021.

Deolane had cars seized in the police action. “I’m very calm because it’s all declared, the way it was will come back”, said the influencer. She is defended by lawyer Adélia Soares, who is a former BBB.

On its Instagram page, Betzord denied through its lawyers any wrongdoing involving its work with betting and that it seeks the police to clarify the matter.