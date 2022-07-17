Deolane Bezerra says it all and makes a SHOCKING revelation involving fans of MC Kevin

In an exclusive interview with Cidade Alerta, from Record, Deolane Bezerra broke the silence and vented about a wave of vicious attacks he had been the target of since the death of MC Kevinvictim of a fatal accident in 2021.

The lawyer said she heard from fans and friends of the funk singer that she was the one who should have been the fatal victim, not the artist of the song. “Many, in all areas, persecute me”began in an interview with reporter Lilliany Nascimento.

“Kevin’s fans who wish I had died in his place. His friends, who don’t accept his loss and wanted it to be me”delivered.

The interview was motivated by the police operation that the Public Ministry authorized in his mansion, due to an investigation against a company in which Deolane signed a partnership on the internet.

Cars, computers, accounting notebooks, jewelry and cars were seized, according to information from journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Deolane Bezerra talks about persecution

About the situation, the DJ explained that she became a public person and guaranteed that the proof of her innocence will be given later.

Still on the persecution, the supporter of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was emphatic: “I have persecution about my profession, because I advocate for thugs, [dizem] that I am part of a criminal faction. Will I lose my first-time defendant after I’m famous?”.

“I never had a lawsuit, I was never associated with anything”clarified Luiz Bacci’s friend, who throughout the Cidade Alerta last Friday (15th) announced the interview, which was only released in full in the final hour of the policeman.

Check out:

live on #CityAlert: now follow Deolane Bezerra’s version after police action at the mansion where she lives ➡️ Watch on @sigaplayplus: https://t.co/nG5CiWtuKA pic.twitter.com/flspvMyW86 — City Alert (@cidadealert) July 15, 2022

