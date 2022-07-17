Deolane jokes about seizure and asks the police for a car: ‘At least one’

After the police seized jewelry and cars at her home in Alphaville, São Paulo, Deolane Bezerra joked about the investigation and asked to return at least one of her cars.

“Oh, guys, return at least one car. I’m dying to go out, today is Saturday”, wrote the lawyer, who in another post on Twitter said “to be poor”.

The police complied with a search and seizure court order in order to collect evidence for the investigation that seeks to investigate influencers who have advertised for the Betzord company, which operates in the online sports betting and gaming segment.

According to the lawyer’s sister, two cars were seized, a Land Rover Discovery and a Porsche, worth about R$ 1 million. In addition, Rolex watches and a notebook with notes were taken by the police.

On Instagram, Deolane stated that by the end of the year “it will be one BO after another”, referring to problems.

What does the company say?

Betzord released a statement on social media, indicating that it “always acted correctly and respecting legal norms”.

“Out of respect for its consumers, it reiterates that it has always guided its professional conduct within the legal limits […] the company contributes and will always contribute to the investigations”, says an excerpt from the note signed by the lawyer Huendel Rolim.