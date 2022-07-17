Deyverson leaves bullshit aside and sends a message to Neto after surgeries

The striker Deyverson, ex-Palmeiras, put aside the differences with Neto and sent a message of good recovery after the presenter of the Band had undergone three surgeries. In Instagram Stories, the player wished the Corinthians idol well and said that “the most important thing is health”.

Deyverson sent a message wishing Neto a good recovery Image: Playback/Instagram

“Good recovery, Neto. Regardless of the team, the most important thing is health. I wish you well, God is with you, amen”, wrote Deyverson. Neto shared the post on his profile.

The presenter of the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’ performed three surgeries last Thursday (14). Although he did not reveal what prompted the proceedings, he reassured fans through videos posted on social media.

“I’ve just gotten out of surgery, I’ve had three surgeries. I’m on the IV. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family,” he said. “I’m hospitalized and I think I’ll stay here until Sunday. I had three surgeries, and a very serious one”, he added.

The relationship between Neto and the 31-year-old striker is troubled. The feud started at the end of 2021 and had controversial chapters, with the right to exchange barbs, provocations and threats.

It all started when Neto claimed that Deyverson showed him the middle finger during Jailson’s farewell to Alviverde. After the episode, the presenter sent a series of direct messages to the player, causing the athlete’s advice to repudiate the lines.

The beefs continued this year and culminated in the most recent episode, in June, when Deyverson mocked the former Corinthians’ career in an interview with Desimpedidos channel. After the comment, Neto limited himself to saying that he would never again give interviews to influencer Fred, who was talking to the attacker.