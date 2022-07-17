DF influencer has house invaded by bandits while getting married – News

An influencer from Brasilia had her house broken into and invaded on her wedding day, in the Federal District. Lays Medeiros married businessman Victor Albuquerque on Friday night (16). Shortly after the religious ceremony, the two received a call from a neighbor warning of the crime.





Lays publicized the case on social media. “They broke the wall, broke into our house, stole our house, ransacked our house, and the day that was the happiest day of my life turned into a night of terror. Luckily, a neighbor who had our phone number managed to warn us that the house had been broken into,” she said.





She also posted images of the situation in which the criminals left the residence. They entered the place, ripped out drawers, ransacked the closet, overturned mattresses, opened trunks and left lots of clothes, shoes and other belongings scattered on the floor. “They turned everything over. They took a lot. We couldn’t measure it. They took car keys. I can’t make up my mind,” said the bride.





The influencer posted the video with the statement at 6 am this Saturday (16). “I could be telling you that it’s after 6 am and that we are just arriving from the wedding party and that everything went well. But that’s not how it happened. While we were at the church ceremony, our house was invaded,” she reported.





propitious moment

According to Lays, as soon as he heard about the break-in, her brother-in-law went to the scene. The victim suspects that the criminals had knowledge of the wedding, as they broke into the house around 9:20 pm, when the ceremony was ending.

According to the post, the criminals stole more than 60 bottles of perfume, but would not have taken the electronic equipment that is traceable. “We don’t have any more tears to cry, we’re very bad. The ceremony was wonderful, but the party was very bad for us. We had to be pretending all the time”, he said in the outburst.