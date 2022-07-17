Diego talks about turmoil, says what has changed at Flamengo and reveals the greatest merit of Dorival Jr. for team to grow

Shirt 10 scored the second goal in the 2-0 victory over Coritiba in Brasília

It’s the Flamengo triumphed again by Brazilian. This Saturday (16), at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the 17th round, Rubro-Negro received Coritiba and won 2-0.

After the match, in an interview with the Premiereshirt 10 Diego Ribas analyzed the turmoil passed by Rubro-Negro recently, giving credit to coach Dorival for the team’s growth.

“How good it is to score a goal, come back here in Brasilia, where the party is wonderful, win, play a great game, that’s very good. I believe the message is for ourselves, we never doubted our potentialbut I think that all great teams go through moments of turmoil, where they don’t meet, but there was never a lack of will, dedication”, he said.

“Now, with the organization we have, Dorival knows how to use the best we have, which is the group. Really the energy is very positivebut it is our responsibility to preserve that,” he added.

“To preserve it is with a lot of humility, a lot of work, as we did today. And, yes, we are more alive than ever in the Brazilian, Brazil’s Cup and CONMEBOL Libertadores. The trend is for the team to keep growing“, finished.

With the victory, Flamengo went to 24 points and climbed to 7th place in the table, now four points away from Atletico-PR, which opens the G-4. For the 18th round of the Brasileirão, Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm, for a commitment against Youthonce again in Brasilia.