Diniz defends unbeaten record against Ceni in São Paulo vs Fluminense | Brazilian series a

This Sunday’s São Paulo x Fluminense game, at 4 pm (Brasilia time) at Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, will have a separate duel on the edge of the lawn: Rogério Ceni x Fernando Diniz, considered two of the most promising of the new generation of Brazilian technicians.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Rogério Ceni and Fernando Diniz will have their 8th meeting in São Paulo x Fluminense — Photo: ge Rogério Ceni and Fernando Diniz will have the 8th meeting in São Paulo x Fluminense — Photo: ge

And Diniz will defend an unbeaten record and a great record against Ceni: in seven games, he won five and drew two (80.9% success), with 17 goals scored and nine conceded. And even when he didn’t win, the coach did well and qualified on penalties in the knockout stage.

The first confrontation between them was precisely in Rogério Ceni’s first official game as coach. It was on February 5, 2017, in the first round of the Campeonato Paulista. Diniz had already surprised with Audax-SP the previous year and was still in charge of the team. And those who scratched their pockets to go to an empty Barueri Arena (with very expensive tickets) saw a great game: the hosts opened 2-0 with Marquinhos and Pedro Carmona (a Dinizismo-style goal), but Tricolor sought a draw with two goals by Andrés Chavez. In the second half, Diniz was sent off for complaint, but saw Felipe Rodrigues and Pedro Carmona, from a penalty, guarantee the victory.

São Paulo is defeated by Audax by 4 to 2 in the debut in the Paulista Championship

The second meeting between the coaches took place on October 5, 2019, at Pacaembu, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. And it was for different clubs: Diniz had just taken over São Paulo, after stints at Athletico-PR and Fluminense, and Rogério Ceni had just returned to Fortaleza after a lightning spell at Cruzeiro. And he was received by a lot of fans at the club where he is an idol. But on the field, he had no reason to smile. Pablo opened the scoring for the hosts; Wellington Paulista equalized with a penalty in the first half (which had Diniz booed at halftime), but in the final stage Igor Gomes guaranteed the victory of Tricolor Paulista.

In Ceni’s reunion with São Paulo fans, Fortaleza loses away from home

The third meeting between them was for the same clubs and took place on August 13, 2020, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. Game that marked the return of Rogério Ceni to Morumbi for the first time as an opponent, but without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the field, it was São Paulo’s debut in the Brasileirão, as its first-round match had been postponed. Despite the pressure from outside the stadium, given the bad phase of the team, Diniz won again with a solitary goal from Daniel Alves in the first half. Juninho even drew for Fortaleza in the final stage, but the bid was annulled by VAR for touching the ball in his hand.

With a goal from Daniel Alves, São Paulo beats Fortaleza by Rogério Ceni

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The fourth confrontation between them also took place in 2020, the year in which the coaches faced each other the most in their careers. On October 14, São Paulo and Fortaleza were placed face to face in the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg at Castelão was a joke: the hosts opened the scoring with David, but Brenner equalized for the visitors. Tinga put Leão in front of the marker, but Luciano left everything the same again, all this in the first half. In the final stage, Rogério Ceni saw Gabriel Dias score the third, but lost two sent off players. Diniz also received a red card, but saw his team pull the tie with Brenner in stoppage time.

São Paulo draws with Fortaleza in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo 2 (10) x (9) 2 Fortaleza

Eleven days later, on October 25 at Morumbi, the second round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and the fifth confrontation between the coaches took place. And even without winning, Diniz won. São Paulo looked like they were going to have a quiet classification and opened 2-0 with two goals from Brenner, one in each half. But Fortaleza, with David and Roger Carvalho, sought a tie in the final minutes. And then the decision went to penalties, in an endless dispute. Nobody missed the target, until in the 19th charge Gabriel Dias stopped in Tiago Volpi. And Léo Pelé, in the 20th, guaranteed Diniz’s classification.

São Paulo eliminates Fortaleza with a 10-9 victory on penalties

The sixth confrontation between the coaches was also in 2020 and in the same edition of the Copa do Brasil, but for a different club: Rogério Ceni had just left Fortaleza for Flamengo and made his debut on November 11, at Maracanã, in the game first leg of the quarter-finals of the tournament. And he saw his team wasted several chances in the first half, many in steals in Dinizismo’s outings. In the final stage, Brenner opened the scoring for São Paulo, Gabigol equalized for Rubro-Negro, but Brenner scored the second and decided the game after a glaring failure by goalkeeper Hugo Souza. And Diniz took the advantage of the tie for the return match.

São Paulo defeats Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil in Ceni’s debut

The seventh and final confrontation between them so far took place a week later, on November 18, in Morumbi, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Needing to win, Rogério Ceni’s Flamengo tried to make the spell turn against the wizard and have more possession of the ball against Dinizismo. It even worked for about 30 minutes of the first half. But São Paulo, who had a goal by Luciano disallowed by VAR for offside before the break, took over the final stage. Luciano, twice, and Pablo made it 3-0 and secured the spot in the semifinals. And Vitinho still missed a penalty, to Ceni’s despair.

São Paulo beats Flamengo and is in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

If it’s any consolation to Rogério Ceni, he ended that season as the 2020 Brazilian champion, while Diniz was eliminated by Grêmio in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.