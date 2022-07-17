Discover now which are the cheapest cars in Brazil

Buying a 0 km car is not one of the cheapest tasks in Brazil. However, it is still possible to find good options at a fair price, compared to the current market. It is worth researching well to make good deals, in addition to trying to haggle as much as possible with the dealerships. That’s why we’ve separated the price of the cheapest new cars in Brazil for the month of July.

See too: Going on the road on vacation? How to properly service your car

See which are the 5 cheapest cars in Brazil

1st – Fiat Mobi – Minimum: BRL 62,690 / Maximum: BRL 65,690;

2nd – Renault Kwid – Minimum: BRL 62,790 / Maximum: BRL 142,990 (electric version)

3rd – Hyundai HB20 – Minimum: BRL 71,690 / Maximum: BRL 105,690

4th – Fiat Argo – Minimum: BRL 73,690 / Maximum: BRL 83,790

5th – Volkswagen Gol – Minimum: BRL 74,150 / Maximum: BRL 74,150

Now see which are the cheapest cars in Brazil, divided by category:

1 – The cheapest car is the Fiat Mobi Like (subcompact hatch)

Price: BRL 62,690

2 – Hyundai HB20 Sense (compact hatch)

Price: 72,190

3 – Hyundai HB20S Vision (compact sedan)

Price: BRL 72,190

4 – Volkswagen Saveiro Robust (compact truck)

Price: BRL 87,590

5 – Fiat Pulse Drive (compact SUV)

Price: BRL 95,290

6 – Chevrolet Spin LT (7 seats cheaper)

Price: BRL 109,650

7 – Kia Cerato (medium sedan)

Price: R4 130,490

8 – Renault Kwid E-Tech (cheapest electric car)

Price: BRL 142,990

9 – Hyundai ix35 (medium SUV)

Price: BRL 154,990

10 – Ford Ranger (large truck)

Price: BRL 223,390

Why is the car so expensive? Understand

The value of cars in Brazil has gone up in price in recent years. The reasons for the increase are several and include the fragile economy, the rise in the dollar and scarcity of raw materials. During the pandemic, several car components went into shortage in the paralyzed industry.

As a result, the value to build a car has skyrocketed and remains very high. The price of new cars has gone up and the demand for used cars has increased accordingly. Faced with high demand, old cars became more expensive. Thus, the 0 km vehicle increased once again, to maintain a price above the used ones. Worst of all is that this snowball still hasn’t stopped rolling.