Discover the anti-hangover pill that promises to degrade the body’s alcohol

Can you imagine that one day there would be a “miraculous” solution to avoid a hangover after a night out with a lot of beer or wine? Thinking about those who like to drink and feel the symptoms too much the next day, the anti-hangover drug Myrkl goes on sale in the UK this year. The pill, which promises to break down alcohol even before it reaches the liver, works for up to 12 hours and costs just over 190 reais. Check out now more information about this curious anti-hangover pill that promises to degrade the body’s alcohol.

The anti-hangover tablet was developed by the pharmaceutical company De Faire Medical in partnership with the Pfützner Institute of Science and Health in Germany. According to the manufacturer, all ingredients are safe for human consumption and there is no risk of side effects identified so far.

However, the compound mentioned here should not be understood as a medicine, but as a food supplement, because it has not been approved by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (Mhra) in the United Kingdom.

How it works and what are the components of this pill

It is important to emphasize that the alcohol ingested by the human being is naturally decomposed by the liver and, after this process, the substance turns into acetaldehyde in the body. Furthermore, this compound is highly toxic to the body, especially in high concentrations.

In this sense, the presented tablet is a probiotic supplement that contains two bacteria that are very good for our intestines, Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus coagulans, both of which have a great natural ability to break down alcohol, releasing water and carbon dioxide as a reaction product.

Therefore, the capsules that envelop these acid-resistant beings protect such “good bacteria” from the natural acids of the stomach, allowing them to reach the intestine, where most of the alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream, supposedly preventing this process.

What is the value and how should it be used

According to the manufacturer, the pill should be taken at least two hours before the first sip. In the United Kingdom, the compound is only available in the online store, costing in the brand’s e-commerce, a pack of 30 capsules, about £30 (thirty pounds), equivalent to, in free conversion, approximately 195 reais.