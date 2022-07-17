Discover the application that guarantees to improve the useful life of the cell phone battery

the use of cell It is a very common practice these days. In this way, topics that discuss benefits and improvements for its use have aroused the interest of the artificial intelligence. So see now how to improve cell phone battery life from an application that guarantees to improve its performance.

Read more: 5 Tips to Save a Lot of Cell Battery Battery

Discover the EOptimizer app

Created by researchers at the University of Essex in England, the app uses artificial intelligence to improve chip performance, heat generation and device activity. The app also promises to reduce energy use, as it needs fewer kilowatts to charge the devices.

The application was launched to the main manufacturers in this segment on July 11, 2022. The platform is expected to improve everyone’s lives, save money and bring benefits to the environment.

Use of artificial intelligence

The great differential of this application is the use of artificial intelligence. The proposal is for him to be able to analyze how the device’s energy is used, in order to optimize its consumption.

Innovative technology analyzes how applications are used on the device throughout the day, in order to optimize energy use. With this, other benefits are also expected, such as device temperature control. Currently these aspects are critical and a big problem for cell phones.

Other applicability

The app will utilize software that increases efficiency and reliability in phones, tablets, cars, smart fridges and computer batteries. It is expected that by 2025, about 50 million devices will make use of this application.

In this way, it is expected that the app will increase the useful life of these cell phones, delaying the acquisition of new devices and, consequently, reducing the carbon emission in the environment. According to the leader of the work, Dr. Amit Singh, the launch of the app will be the first step in a journey to reach consumers around the world.