Dorival Júnior does not hide the reason to use ‘alternative team’ against Coritiba

Flamengo coach ‘blame’ delivers in game against Atlético-MG for disfigured team in Brasilia

The “alternative” lineup of Flamengo in the 2-0 over Coritiba, this Saturday (16), is explained by the excessive wear of the players three days after the classification over Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil. At least that’s what coach Dorival Júnior assured at a press conference at Mané Garrincha. The commander of Mengão also revealed that some athletes have had little sleep since last Wednesday (13) and that he does everything he can to always use the best technically.

— The delivery was too big. We had people from the coaching staff who couldn’t sleep. Wear is excessive. This also happened with Atlético who play tomorrow, not today as we play. The degree of difficulty in each round is even higher. And you can be sure that I will always field the best team possible. I am very satisfied with what I am seeing, because the delivery is being very big. If we fall short in some technical aspects, and I agree, the delivery, dedication, determination, the fight for the result has been motivating and that makes me believe more every day. After that match, the players went to sleep at 3h, 4h in the morning, so much adrenaline explained the coach.

Earn money with Mengão wins

From that game against Atlético-MG, the coach only repeated three names from the starting lineup: Santos, João Gomes and Pedro. The goalkeeper was the only one who stayed the 90 minutes. Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Thiago Maia entered in the second half. Gabigol, suspended, could not play, as well as David Luiz, injured. Rodinei, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís did not leave the bench.

— By the time the game was over on Wednesday, the delivery was clear. Everyone noticed how the players finished Wednesday’s match against Atlético-MG. We used Pedro, João and Santos, three athletes only and two from the line. Even so, they could not withstand the entire match. Imagine if we had the 11 in the same situation? – analyzed Dorival.

— So either we study what is studied, which is measured at each match in relation to all athletes, collectively, to the group, or we respect it or we ignore it and throw everything under the table, under the rug and put that in our head, imagining that that team will always be in the best possible condition. I want to make it clear, we don’t give up any competition. Today we put on the field the best Flamengo possible – completed Júnior.

With this weekend’s result, Flamengo is in seventh place, with 24 points, just six behind leaders Palmeiras, who are still playing in the round. After facing Juventude, Mengão will end the first round against Avaí, on 7/24, at 11 am (Brasilia time), at Ressacada, in Florianópolis.