Dorival Júnior reveals plans for Vidal’s debut at Flamengo

According to Flamengo’s contract in this transfer window, midfielder Arturo Vidal should not face Juventude, next Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at Mané Garrincha, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. According to coach Dorival Júnior, the Chilean needs to get his best physical shape.

— Vidal is still early, very early. We are not going to create an anticipated expectation, we are going to give him time to condition himself, to know all the processes so that he has conditions — summarized the commander, who guaranteed: Cebolinha, the first reinforcement, will be listed.

Arturo Vidal was hired earlier this month, but announced and only started training in the last week. As he was in Europe, his last game was in May and he can only play from this Monday (18), two days before the match against Juventude.

This Saturday (16), Mengão beat Coritiba, also in the Federal District, 2-0 and reached 24 points, six behind leader Palmeiras, who is still playing in the round. The games were in the capital on account of a renovation in Maracanã. Flamengo is in seventh place and will close the shift against Avaí, on 7/24, at 11 am (Brasilia time), at Ressacada, in Florianópolis. This match, yes, could mark Vidal’s debut.