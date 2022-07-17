Due to injuries, Ceni predicts changes in São Paulo for the game with Fluminense

After qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, eliminating Palmeiras on penalties, last Thursday, at Allianz Parque, São Paulo is already turning its attention to the game against Fluminense, on Sunday, at Morumbi, for the 17th round. of the Brazilian Championship. And coach Rogério Ceni adds that he will have to make changes to the team due to injuries and prevention of new problems.

“We’re going to have to make trades for this game. There are very tired people. As long as we manage to alternate players so we don’t run the risk of injuries.

Injuries that continue to haunt São Paulo. Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle), Luan (surgery on the left adductor) and Caio (surgery on the right knee) are certain absences for the marathon. Reinaldo (right adductor strain), Colorado (transition after injury to the right rectus femoris) and André Anderson (muscle pain) are not expected to appear on Sunday.

Luciano, Rodrigo Nestor, Diego Costa, Léo and Gabriel Neves return after serving a suspension for the third yellow card against Atlético-MG. Even so, Ceni should bet again on some options coming from the base, as in Mineirão.