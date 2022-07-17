During a fight, a woman rips off a piece of her husband’s ear in her tooth – Capital

capital

Incident happened this Saturday morning, in Jardim Anache neighborhood.

By Karine Alencar | 07/16/2022 14:29

Depac Centro, in Campo Grande, where the case was registered this Saturday morning (16) (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

During a couple’s fight this Saturday morning (16), in the Jardim Colúmbia neighborhood, north of Campo Grande, a 22-year-old woman ended up biting a piece of her 38-year-old husband’s left ear.

To the police, the victim did not tell what motivated the dispute between him and the young woman. According to information provided by the man in the police report, he was at home when his wife began to attack him, using a knife and objects that she saw in front of him.

In the midst of physical violence, she bit her ear and took a piece. At the time, the boy did not find the part removed and ran away asking for help until he reached the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in the Nova Bahia neighborhood, where he received the first care.

He was later sent to Santa Casa de Campo Grande and remains under observation. However, the police requested that when he was discharged, he returned to the Depac Centro (Community Emergency Care Department), where the case was registered, to provide more information about the incident.