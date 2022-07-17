Egress from the prison system 11 years ago, Diego Raymond, Mister M, will debut as an actor on Globo: ‘I want to be proof that a good criminal is not a dead criminal’

Diego Raymond (Photo: Personal archive)

Featured in the police pages when he surrendered in 2010 during the occupation of Complexo do Alemão, Diego Raymond, who was known in drug trafficking as Mister M, will debut as an actor at Globo. Egressed from the prison system 11 years ago, he recorded “The game that changed history” and joins the cast of the third season of “The Division” with a prominent role. Both series are from Globoplay.

“It’s a dream, a beautiful experience. At first, I was reluctant to accept, I think because of shame and shyness, but I decided to go and it’s been great. People have been praising me a lot. The next ones can come and I’m ready – she says.

Diego believed he was between life and death before prison. At the time, the family supported him to turn himself in. He spent nine months in prison and left in 2011. Currently, he shares with his followers, on the internet, the steps of his reconstruction:

— Getting out of crime is not an easy thing, but there is a way and I want to show it to others. I usually post about my wins on social media, but I don’t do it for the fun of it. I post just to show to those who are still there (in crime) that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I want to be proof that a good thug is not a dead thug. People need opportunities.

The invitation to make the Globoplay series was made by José Junior, author and creator of the productions. The director was a key player in Diego’s resocialization.

— When I turned myself in to the police, José Júnior went to the police station and asked me if I was willing to start my life over and, if I had, I would already have a formal job when I got out of jail. When I was released, I went to work at AfroReggae, where I took several courses. I became a cameraman and, therefore, I already knew the backstage of the audiovisual – says the carioca, who is also a crossfit athlete, model and American football player.

Diego says he wants to pursue an acting career and work with direction, behind the camera. Among the priorities is also the future of their children, two girls aged 13 and 12, and a boy aged 4:

— I want to give my children a good education, so they don’t even think about getting close to crime.

Diego Raymond and Jonathan Azevedo in preparation for ‘The game that changed history’ (Photo: César Diógenes)

Diego Raymond (Photo: Personal archive)