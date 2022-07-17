Elden Ring is not among the 10 best sellers of all time in the United States

The NPD Group shared yesterday the list of best-selling games and consoles in June and the first half of 2022 in the United States. Among that information, great news was shared about Elden Ring, From Software’s latest release with Bandai Namco.

According to NPD, since launching in late February, Elden Ring has sold so much that it ranks as the best-selling game of the first half of 2022 and has managed to raise enough money to rank among the top 10 of all time in the United States.

However, Mat Piscatella has submitted a correction to his report and apologizes for this as incomplete information led him to make the mistake. In his correction, he explains that Elden Ring is still not among the top 10 most money-raising games in the United States.

“Since the leaderboards do not include all history for all games and all platforms, in both physical and digital sales, this information has been phrased too definitively for what is an incomplete comparable universe. I apologize for the lack of clarity .”

In this way, the NPD withdraws what was already being promoted as one of the greatest achievements of Elden Ring in the United States, especially since it achieved it in 4 months. But if we think about series like Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, Madden, Halo or NBA 2K, it is certainly understandable that this feat is very difficult to achieve.