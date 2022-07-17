Electric buses will be produced in Ceará – 07/16/2022 – Market

The yellow bars and blue fabric-covered seats of the Higer A12BR Azure bus are the same as those seen in vehicles of the type that circulate in Brazilian cities. The difference is in what goes under the steel body plates. Instead of diesel powered, the Chinese model is electric.

It is not the first in this category in Brazil, but the ambition is to become the most common. The manufacturer signed this Thursday (14) a protocol of intent to build its factory in Ceará.

Talks began in April, and the objective is to install the assembly line at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, located between the municipalities of Caucaia and São Gonçalo do Amarante (60 kilometers from Fortaleza). The automaker estimates that 500 direct jobs will be generated in the region, with production starting scheduled for 2024.

TEVX Motor Group, owner of the Higer brand, is keeping an eye on public transport tenders that require the use of electric buses throughout Brazil. The expectation is to produce 700 units per year from 2025.

It is actually a big puzzle. The vehicles will come from China in the SKD (Semi Knock Down) system, which means that the buses come partially assembled to Brazil. The method makes it possible to reduce the import tax.

The company already brings ready-made units to Brazil and claims to have the capacity to import 1,000 vehicles in 2022. Production in China is 35,000 units per year, according to Marcello Barella, Higer’s sales director in Latin America.

Some components may be supplied by companies located in Brazil, such as the ZF/Wabco brake system, Alcoa wheels and Michelin tires.

The Higer Azure A12BR model is 12 meters long and has a range of 270 kilometers. The batteries have a capacity of 385 kWh – in comparison, the set that equips the electric version of the Renault Kwid has 26.8 kWh.

The Chinese bus is equipped with air conditioning, 35 USB charging points, TV monitors and very large windows. The low floor facilitates entry and exit, and there is an approved capacity for 70 passengers. By weight, the bus can carry 19 tons.

In addition to not releasing smoke, the electric bus runs in silence. It is possible to emit audible signals during maneuvers to alert pedestrians and drivers of other cars in the vicinity.

Regenerative braking allows you to recover energy, which makes the Azure more economical in heavy traffic than on highways. A full charge in a quick socket takes about two and a half hours, according to the manufacturer.

Another option available will be the more luxurious charter model. It is the same bus that will transport spectators at the Qatar World Cup in November. Higer will take 1,815 vehicles to the event.

A unit identical to the ones that will be used in the championship was evaluated in a closed space, in the parking lot of the Jockey Club de São Paulo (west zone).

The driver’s seat lowers smoothly after sitting down. The pneumatic system filters soil imperfections and makes work less tiring.

The start takes place without any noise, and it is only known that the engine is running through the lights that come on on the dashboard.

Before starting the bus, it is necessary to release the parking brake. A lever on the left releases the system, and then just turn the rod that activates the automatic transmission and accelerate.

Instructor Fabrício de Souza, who knows in detail how Higer’s models work, explains that calibration makes it possible to run smoothly. Even if the driver puts his foot down, the vehicle slowly picks up speed, without the bumps of small, electrically powered cars.

But if the mode of maximum energy regeneration through braking is chosen, the bus may brake sharply each time the driver takes his foot off the accelerator. This fine-tuning will be carried out in Brazil to improve on-board comfort.

When making the turn on the jockey’s tight return, it is possible to see the instructor’s apprehensive look. He advises to make good use of the space and to be careful with the rear axle, so that it does not go over the flower bed.

It is necessary to control the distances through the mirrors and make the maneuver slowly, without taking your eyes off the trees – a bump against the branches can destroy the windshield.

After a lap, you can see how light the steering is and how the Higer logo on the steering wheel resembles that of the South Korean Hyundai. It makes sense: despite its size, the electric bus rides with the smoothness of a luxury SUV.