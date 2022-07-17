Eliezer’s mother says what she thinks of the ex-BBB’s relationship with Viih Tube: “I’m crazy”

Speaking out, Eliezer’s mother gives honest opinion about her son’s relationship with Viih Tube

Ex-BBB’s mother Eliezer, Ana Beatriz gave his honest opinion about what he thinks of his son’s relationship with the also ex-BBB VII Tubewith whom he started a romance after leaving the house of Big Brother Brasil 22.

On his social media profile, the ex-brother answered a series of questions from followers alongside his mother, when one of them asked what she thought of the relationship between the two.

sincere, Ana Beatriz did not hide that he is enjoying, and very much, having the actress as a daughter-in-law. She also said that she intends to meet the youtuber as soon as possible and praised the blonde’s personality.

“Cute, cute! Polite! I haven’t had the opportunity to meet her yet, I’m dying to meet her. She’s very nice, funny, very cute“, she said.

The designer’s mother also commented on his partition on reality global and confessed that she suffered a lot with his distance: “I missed you so much, I missed you so much“, she said, making the boy cry.

NOT TOLERATED!

The ex-BBB HIV Tube was revolted by the comments about the appearance of her new affair, also ex-BBB Eliezer and, last Wednesday (13), she detonated the followers who insist on saying that the boy is too ugly for her.

It all started when the couple decided to answer some questions about their relationship and one of the fans fired: “This guy is too ugly for you”. The artist then revolted at the situation and sent a message like that to her followers.