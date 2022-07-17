Elon Musk asks for postponement of legal battle against Twitter – 07/16/2022 – Tec

Billionaire Elon Musk filed an appeal with the US court on Friday (15) so that the lawsuit with Twitter does not take place before next year, after the social platform requested a trial for September.

In a court document cited by the American media, the Tesla founder’s lawyers accuse Twitter’s Board of Directors (CA) of wanting to speed up the matter.

CA filed a complaint against Musk on Tuesday to force him to buy the social network on terms agreed with the mogul in late April, when the deal was set at $44 billion.

Twitter executives wanted the process to begin in September, in order to shorten the period of uncertainty that has partially paralyzed the company.

In turn, the billionaire asked that the process not start before February 13, given the complexity of the factors involved.

Elon Musk’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the AFP news agency.

The businessman had committed to the purchase at the end of April, but last week he unilaterally announced that he was ending the deal after the CA failed to send him reliable information about the number of active fake Twitter accounts.

Its lawyers guarantee that the process requires the analysis of “mountains of data” to prove, as Musk claims, that the platform is plagued by fake accounts, robots and spam, far beyond the 5% indicated by the Californian group.

A preliminary hearing will take place on Tuesday before a commercial court in Delaware (eastern United States).