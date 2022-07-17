Embraer signs agreement to become the first aircraft manufacturer to use Raízen’s SAF

Image: Embraer





farnborough – Embraer and Raizen today signed a Letter of Intent with the commitment to stimulate the development of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production ecosystem, reinforcing the sustainability agenda of both companies.

Among all intentions, Embraer will become the first aircraft manufacturer to use SAF that can be distributed by Raízen, a global leader in bioenergy.

This initiative benefits the air transport sector around the world, and the use of this technology is a fundamental part of Embraer’s strategy to neutralize the carbon footprint of its operations by 2040, since more than 60% of the emissions in the company’s operations (scope 1) arise from the use of aviation fuel in tests and production flights.

“SAF plays a key role in reducing aviation emissions in the short to medium term. Therefore, this agreement aims to stimulate the growth and sustainability of the value chain as a whole”, said Carlos Alberto Griner, Vice President of People, ESG and Communications at Embraer. “ESG is one of the pillars of our strategic plan and we are looking at every opportunity to accelerate the reduction of our carbon emissions.”

The move also reinforces Raízen’s commitment to the development and research of sustainable fuels for sectors that are mobilizing to seek solutions to their carbon footprint reduction challenges.





“As an integrated energy company, Raízen has challenging goals, as we intend to expand the supply of renewable energy and fuel sources to the market by 80% and make this increase as efficient as possible in our production process to help produce the impact on our customers,” said Antonio Cardoso, vice president of Marketing and Services at Raizen. “As the world’s largest producer of sugarcane ethanol, it is only natural that we are looking at a possible supply of SAF. This partnership with Embraer, a global reference, reinforces the sustainability agenda and the expansion of the company’s portfolio.”

The expectation is that Raizen will help Embraer reach the goal of having SAF blends representing 100% of its fuel consumption in Brazil by 2030.

“The partnership with Raízen demonstrates our pioneering spirit in the subject and symbolizes the many opportunities for strategic partnerships that can generate new business possibilities in the area of ​​sustainable fuels for our company and in the air transport sector as a whole”, says Roberto Chaves. , Director of Supplies at Embraer.

